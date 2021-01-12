Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
CES 2021: World's smallest wearable air purifier that can be worn around your neck to be showcased at the event

The Airvida air purifier is powered with 'Breathing Pathways Eco Ion Technology' which protects users from airborne allergens.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 16:16:30 IST

Airvida, the world's smallest and most powerful wearable air purifier, by ible Technology Inc will be showcased at the CES 2021 on 13 January. The air purifier is tried and tested to generate more than 2 million ions/ cm3 every 0.6 seconds, which is 100 times more than a forest. The Airvida air purifier is powered with "Breathing Pathways Eco Ion Technology" which protects users from airborne allergens and pollen allergy including Hay fever and pet allergies. A user can be assured of breathing cleaner air with a significantly reduced amount of pollen, allergens, PM2.5 and also virus anywhere.

Airvida L1

Airvida series has wearable options for both adults and children. It promises trendy, ergonomic designs for improved air quality.

Airvida L1:

This is a trendy wearable air purifier that comes with patented double-vent design. The ergonomic design is worn around the neck. It weighs just 70 grams and offers optimal comfort. The Airvida L1 is available in space black, pearl while and soft pink colour options.

Airvida M1:

ible Technology claims that Airvida M1 is the smallest air purifier in the world and is the lightest in Airvida series. The wearable air purifier weighs just 20 grams. This multifunctional air purifier comes with a titanium necklace, a collar clip, and a charging dock that can also be used as desktop air purifier. The Airvida M1 comes is available in space black and pearl white colour options.

Airvida C1:

This is the world's only wearable air purifier designed for children aged between 2 and 10 years. The device weighs 22 grams and features an FDA certified silicone case that restricts allergy and toxicity. The Airvida C1 is available with a magnetic detachable strap.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


