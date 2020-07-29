FP Trending

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the biggest tech event that takes place in Las Vegas every year, will go virtual for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is organised by Consumer Technology Association (CTA). President and CEO of CTA Gary Shapiro shared a video on Twitter where he revealed that CES 2021 will be online only.

Big news👀 CES 2021 is going all-digital! Get ready for a new immersive experience where you’ll have a front row seat to the action https://t.co/IzmHDpIu1Y — CES (@CES) July 28, 2020

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," Shapiro said.

He added that moving to an all-digital format for CES is simply the right thing to do. The exhibitors, partners and thought-leaders have the time to plan, think, and create compelling ways to engage digital audiences from around the world.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Shapiro said that CTA, the show’s governing body, commits to producing the best possible global digital innovation event. The digital event is scheduled to be held in the first week of January. CTA has said that it plans to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022.

A report by Venture Beat says that CES 2021 will feature important keynote speakers, and people would be able to watch them from the comfort and safety of their home or office. The show has never been online in its more than 50 years of operation.

The report mentioned Shapiro saying that the digital show’s new format will still enable exhibitors, attendees, the press, and tech leaders to engage with each other through online talks and virtual meetings.

CES is just the latest show that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both 2020's MWC mobile-focused show in Spain and gaming blowout of E3 2020 were cancelled. IFA 2020 will still be taking place but is expected to be on a smaller scale than the previous years.