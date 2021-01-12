FP Trending

TCL Electronics introduced the tech fraternity to its wide range of plans regarding futuristic TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Apart from a collaboration project with Google, TCL also launched its next-gen ODZero Mini LED technology and three new 4K TVs with HDR, QLED and Mini LED enhancements. As per a press release, we are going to see the roll out of a series of high-performance and ultra-slim TCL TVs that will feature the ODZero Mini LED technology. According to the firm, the next-generation Mini LED tech combines TCL’s Mini LED backlight technology and powerful vertical integration to deliver an ultra-slim profile that has reportedly never been achieved with LED LCD TVs before.

Thus this new range of TVs will come with better brightness and richer colours. The contrast and uniformity of the display will be enhanced as well. OD Zero represents the optical distance between the Mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer, which has now been reduced to 0 mm. The firm has revealed that details regarding the products will be revealed closer to their sale launch.

TCL also unveiled its 4K Mini LED QLED HDR TV range comprising the new TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725 and TCL 4K HDR TV P725. While the C825 reduces the grain size of traditional LEDs to 100 ~ 200 μm, it represents the company’s commitment to churning out better Mini LED TVs.

It sports Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology to offer a dynamically adjusted display. The TCL C725 QLED 4K TV comes with a nearly 100 percent ultra-high colour gamut, Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. It supports hands-free Voice Control 2.0, Google Duo and unlimited subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Lastly, the P725 is a 4K HDR TV that uses the technology of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver a high dynamic range display. The MEMC motion picture processing will ensure that the vivid display is blur-free and stable.

TCL also announced its collaboration with Google to produce high-quality TCL Google TVs. As per TCL, the project will see a conglomeration of TCL offerings of Mini-LED, 8K, and QLED with Google’s entertainment capabilities.