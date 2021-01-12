Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2021: TCL launches 8K TV, Mini LED technology, Google TVs and more at the event

The TCL C725 QLED 4K TV comes with a nearly 100 percent ultra-high colour gamut, Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 14:05:43 IST

TCL Electronics introduced the tech fraternity to its wide range of plans regarding futuristic TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Apart from a collaboration project with Google, TCL also launched its next-gen ODZero Mini LED technology and three new 4K TVs with HDR, QLED and Mini LED enhancements. As per a press release, we are going to see the roll out of a series of high-performance and ultra-slim TCL TVs that will feature the ODZero Mini LED technology. According to the firm, the next-generation Mini LED tech combines TCL’s Mini LED backlight technology and powerful vertical integration to deliver an ultra-slim profile that has reportedly never been achieved with LED LCD TVs before.

CES 2021: TCL launches 8K TV, Mini LED technology, Google TVs and more at the event

TCL 4K Mini LED QLED HDR TV

Thus this new range of TVs will come with better brightness and richer colours. The contrast and uniformity of the display will be enhanced as well. OD Zero represents the optical distance between the Mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer, which has now been reduced to 0 mm. The firm has revealed that details regarding the products will be revealed closer to their sale launch.

TCL also unveiled its 4K Mini LED QLED HDR TV range comprising the new TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725 and TCL 4K HDR TV P725. While the C825 reduces the grain size of traditional LEDs to 100 ~ 200 μm, it represents the company’s commitment to churning out better Mini LED TVs.

It sports Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology to offer a dynamically adjusted display. The TCL C725 QLED 4K TV comes with a nearly 100 percent ultra-high colour gamut, Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. It supports hands-free Voice Control 2.0, Google Duo and unlimited subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Lastly, the P725 is a 4K HDR TV that uses the technology of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver a high dynamic range display. The MEMC motion picture processing will ensure that the vivid display is blur-free and stable.

TCL also announced its collaboration with Google to produce high-quality TCL Google TVs. As per TCL, the project will see a conglomeration of TCL offerings of Mini-LED, 8K, and QLED with Google’s entertainment capabilities.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CES 2021

CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

Jan 06, 2021
CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event
CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

CES 2021

CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

Jan 11, 2021
CES 2021: LG unveils 48-inch bendable CSO display for gaming, to be showcased at the event

LG Display

CES 2021: LG unveils 48-inch bendable CSO display for gaming, to be showcased at the event

Jan 05, 2021
CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Samsung

CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Jan 11, 2021
CES 2021: HDMI 2.1-enabled products start rolling out in the market ahead of the event

HDMI

CES 2021: HDMI 2.1-enabled products start rolling out in the market ahead of the event

Jan 08, 2021
CES 2021: Samsung 110-inch micro LED, JetBot 90 AI+ robot, Galaxy Upcycling at Home, more announced

Samsung

CES 2021: Samsung 110-inch micro LED, JetBot 90 AI+ robot, Galaxy Upcycling at Home, more announced

Jan 12, 2021

science

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021
Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Gaganyaan mission

Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Jan 11, 2021