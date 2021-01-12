Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2021: TCL Google TVs with Mini LED, 8K and QLED technology unveiled at the event

The TCL Google TVs will reportedly consolidate films, shows and live TV from across apps and subscription for every user.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 19:11:32 IST

Television brand TCL has announced the rollout of a series of TCL Google TVs this year in CES 2021. The company said it will roll out the televisions first in the United States, and later in other regions of the world. In a statement, TCL said that its Google televisions will combine the company's 'industry-leading' display technologies like Mini LED, 8K and QLED with Google's new entertainment experience. Speaking about the development, Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics stated that the introduction of the TCL Google TVS will take their partnership with Google to the next level.

Wang went on to add, "Our theme at CES this year is ‘Experience More’ and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021.”

CES 2021: TCL Google TVs with Mini LED, 8K and QLED technology unveiled at the event

TCL Google TV user interface with Chromecast. Image: Google

According to Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV, they are excited to partner with TCL to bring Google TV to consumers around the world and that the Google TV is a more helpful and delightful television experience that will help users find the content that they love to watch.

The company has announced that the TCL Google TVs bring together films, shows, live television from across apps and subscripts, organising them for each user. The televisions offer personalised recommendations so that TCL users can discover new things to watch or even ask Google to find movies and shows for them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CES 2021

CES 2021: TCL launches 8K TV, Mini LED technology, Google TVs and more at the event

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: TCL launches 8K TV, Mini LED technology, Google TVs and more at the event
CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

CES 2021

CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

Jan 06, 2021
CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Samsung

CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Jan 11, 2021
CES 2021: LG's 2021 TVs will natively support Stadia, GeForce Now support to be integrated later

CES 2021

CES 2021: LG's 2021 TVs will natively support Stadia, GeForce Now support to be integrated later

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for 'unmatched' real-world experiences

CES 2021

CES 2021: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for 'unmatched' real-world experiences

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

CES 2021

CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

Jan 11, 2021

science

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Fever

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Jan 12, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021