FP Trending

Television brand TCL has announced the rollout of a series of TCL Google TVs this year in CES 2021. The company said it will roll out the televisions first in the United States, and later in other regions of the world. In a statement, TCL said that its Google televisions will combine the company's 'industry-leading' display technologies like Mini LED, 8K and QLED with Google's new entertainment experience. Speaking about the development, Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics stated that the introduction of the TCL Google TVS will take their partnership with Google to the next level.

Wang went on to add, "Our theme at CES this year is ‘Experience More’ and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021.”

According to Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV, they are excited to partner with TCL to bring Google TV to consumers around the world and that the Google TV is a more helpful and delightful television experience that will help users find the content that they love to watch.

The company has announced that the TCL Google TVs bring together films, shows, live television from across apps and subscripts, organising them for each user. The televisions offer personalised recommendations so that TCL users can discover new things to watch or even ask Google to find movies and shows for them.