Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2021: Square Off unveils first rollable chess computer with in-built AI opponent

Square Off also launched two new chess boards – the Square Off Neo and Square Off Swap.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 17:19:10 IST

Chess board makers Square Off introduced the world's first rollable chess computer and two new flagship chess boards at CES 2021. The rollable chess computer will be highly portable and connected globally as well. In a company release, the firm said that the new rollable computer will give players the chance to battle it out with the in-built AI opponent or anyone from around the world. Potential buyers can look forward to the device launching tentatively in March 2021. Other than the novel rollable device, Square Off also launched two new chess boards, namely the Square Off Neo and Square Off Swap.

While the Neo is lighter, faster and more affordable, Swap is being touted as a first-of-its-kind multi-board game automated device which lets users play several games with the same platform. This means, apart from chess, players will be able to enjoy draughts, Halma and Connect 4, all on the single surface. The company also said that the two chess boards have raised over USD 10,00,000 from nearly 6,000 backers on various global crowdfunding platforms. Both these products are likely to be out in the market by the end of this year.

CES 2021: Square Off unveils first rollable chess computer with in-built AI opponent

Square Off Neo chess board. Image: Square Off

Square Off co-founder and CEO Bhavya Gohil said, “Square Off is all set to revolutionise board gaming across the globe and 2021 looks very exciting. We are working round the clock to deliver Neo and Swap to our backers at the earliest”. He added that the portable and globally connected rollable chess computer would “revive how chess is played.”

Atur Mehta, the CTO of the firm, said with the integration of Lichess with Square Off, gamers will now have access to over 70 million players across the globe.

Using the properties of telerobotics, the company manufactures automated chess boards where players can play chess on their own boards but with anyone around the world. There is also the option of laying against the AI opponent and the chess pieces move on their own accord following computerized instructions.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CES 2021

CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

Jan 11, 2021
CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more
CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

CES 2021

CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

Jan 06, 2021
CES 2021: LG announces five upcoming OLED TV models that will launch this year

CES 2021

CES 2021: LG announces five upcoming OLED TV models that will launch this year

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: LG unveils 48-inch bendable CSO display for gaming, to be showcased at the event

LG Display

CES 2021: LG unveils 48-inch bendable CSO display for gaming, to be showcased at the event

Jan 05, 2021
CES 2021: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for 'unmatched' real-world experiences

CES 2021

CES 2021: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for 'unmatched' real-world experiences

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Samsung

CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Jan 11, 2021

science

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Fever

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Jan 12, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021