tech2 News Staff

Like every year, the biggest annual tech event – the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) – will kick off in January in 2021. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that due to the pandemic, CES 2021, for the first time, will be "all-digital" and the viewers will be able to watch the livestream online. To be held from 11 January to 14 January, the event will be open for both media and the general public, however, they still need to register for it first.

The time has come. The moment you’ve been waiting for. Registration is now open for the all-digital #CES2021 https://t.co/Hri2xZ51Yw pic.twitter.com/zMtUXaE4Tc — CES registration is now open (@CES) December 3, 2020

Interested viewers can visit the official CES 2021 website and register for the event. According to the website, industry professionals will have to submit proof of industry affiliation when they register themselves for the event. The attendees are also expected to be above 18 years of age or older. The previous CES account will not be applicable this year.

Just like previous years, participants of this annual event will include Intel, Samsung, Philips, Canon, Lenovo, LG and so on. Intel has sent out invites and will be hosting its CES briefing on 11 January.