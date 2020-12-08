Tuesday, December 08, 2020Back to
CES 2021: Scheduled to be held from 11-14 January; registrations for media, public now open

This will be the first time ever when the annual CES event will be held online.


tech2 News StaffDec 08, 2020 10:39:40 IST

Like every year, the biggest annual tech event – the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) – will kick off in January in 2021. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that due to the pandemic, CES 2021, for the first time, will be "all-digital" and the viewers will be able to watch the livestream online. To be held from 11 January to 14 January, the event will be open for both media and the general public, however, they still need to register for it first.

CES 2021 will kick off on 11 January.

Interested viewers can visit the official CES 2021  website and register for the event. According to the website, industry professionals will have to submit proof of industry affiliation when they register themselves for the event. The attendees are also expected to be above 18 years of age or older. The previous CES account will not be applicable this year.

Just like previous years, participants of this annual event will include Intel, Samsung, Philips, Canon, Lenovo, LG and so on. Intel has sent out invites and will be hosting its CES briefing on 11 January.

