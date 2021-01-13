Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus launched with latest 11th gen Intel core processors

Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built for small and medium-size businesses, specifically for business and education customers in mind.


Jan 13, 2021

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, a refreshed version of Surface Pro 7, has been launched with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, with 2.1 times faster performance and longer battery life of up to 15 hours. There has been no significant change in the design of the laptop, however, a few internal upgrades have been made. Surface Pro 7+ will feature a removable SSD for data retention, to support the security and privacy requirements of business and educational organisations.

The device also comes with Microsoft BitLocker protection that makes it easy for users to retain sensitive data if something happens to the laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ starts at $899 (approx Rs 65,700) for the Wi-Fi configuration, while the LTE models begin at $1,149 (approx Rs 84,00). The laptop will be available for sale by the end of next week in select markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.

According to Microsoft, Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built for small and medium-size businesses, specifically for business and education customers in mind. According to the company, with the Surface Pro, they wanted to challenge the concept that people should not have to choose between the portability and convenience of a tablet and the power and productivity of a traditional laptop.

Microsoft has also introduced the optional LTE Advanced with Surface Pro 7+, a top requested customer feature that helps keep people connected at home if Wi-Fi bandwidth is limited or if they are in a remote location.

They have also added the latest 11 th Gen Intel Core Processors, with 2.1 times faster performance, and longer battery life of up to 15 hours. Surface Pro 7+ supports 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones so people can be seen and heard.

Furthermore, the Surface Pro 7+ is 23 percent lighter than the previous generation and is made from 99 percent natural fiber-based material, of which 64 percent is post-consumer recycled content.

Also, for the first time, Surface Pro 7+ ships with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features enabled out of the box. Finally, Surface Pro 7+ will also feature a removable SSD for data retention, to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organisations.

 

