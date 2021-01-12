Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
CES 2021: LG announces five upcoming OLED TV models that will launch this year

The LG OLED TVs lineup features a new OLED panel, an advanced LCD panel structure combining Quantum NanoCell colour tech with mini LED backlighting


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 15:43:44 IST

LG has released a number of details about its upcoming 2021 series of OLED televisions at CES 2021. As per the LG press release, there will be at least five models of OLED televisions available in 2021. These include the Z1, G1,C1, B1 and A1. As per an LG press release, LG's flagship TV lineup has been upgraded and features a new OLED panel, an advanced LCD panel structure combining Quantum NanoCell colour tech with mini LED backlighting, an upgraded AI processor, a redesigned webOS and a new design.

The Z1, G1 and C1 models also feature LG's new Alpha9 Gen 4 image signal processor.

As per the release, the G1 will feature LG's next gen OLED panel called OLED evo. which is capable of higher brightness levels. The C1, on the other hand, starts at 48-inches but goes all the way up to 83-inches. This will, however, not feature the OLED evo panel. The Z1 looks like an 8K model and will be available in 77 and 88-inches. Not much has been revealed about the A1 and B1 models. Both will be available in at least 55 and 65-inches.

The Z1, G1 and C1 models also feature LG's new Alpha9 Gen 4 image signal processor. The new processor claims to use deep learning algorithms to upscale content and has a feature called Ai Picture Pro.

The Alpha9 Gen 4TV models will also feature LG's new AI Sound pro that can produce a virtual 5.1.2 surround sound experience through the television's built-in speakers and native Dolby Atmos support.

The new models will also feature the updated webOS 6.0 smart TV platform as well as a redesigned homescreen and feature improvements. Select models like the Z1, G1, and C1 will also have four HDMI 2.1 ports that support features such as 4K120 or 8K60, VRR, ALLM, and eARC as well as NVIDIA GSYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium with 1ms response time for gaming.

Speaking about the new televisions, Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, said that the newest OLED TV offerings, featuring LG OLED Evo, are in a league of their own, delivering a level of viewer experience the company feels is second to none.

