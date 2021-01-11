FP Trending

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop with 14-inch OLED display with an up to 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution has been unveiled ahead of CES 2021 on Monday (11 January). The gadget offers 90 Hz refresh rate to reduce lag and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) offers up to 11th-generation Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. Also, the latest laptop is designed to deliver a higher contrast ratio and better colours than its LCD variant.

The OLED panel of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is produced by Samsung Display. Lenovo said that the display of the laptop has Chrominance attributes (called chroma) amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount available on an LCD panel. This enables delivering higher colour frequency and saturations levels of black. It also offers an amplified contrast ratio of 667 times more over LCD.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro display provides 100 percent DCI-P3 and 125 percent sRGB colour gamut for vivid colour. The OLED display of the laptop also reduces blue light emissions by up to 70 percent over an LCD panel and ensures clear and readable screen even under direct sunlight. The laptop also has Dolby Vision HDR support.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro comes has RAM of up to 16 GB and offers storage of up to 1TB PCIe SSD. It has Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos and IR camera (dual mics). The laptop is available at single colour option - slate Grey.

The date of availability and price of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop has not been announced by Lenovo yet. As for pricing, the the laptop's price has not been announced, but for perspective LCD variant of the laptop was launched in August 2020 at a starting price of EUR 799 (approximately Rs 58,700).