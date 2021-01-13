Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, says it's the company's thinnest ThinkPad laptop yet

The ultra-slim ThinkPad is merely 11 mm thin and sports a 13.5-inch low power display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.


FP TrendingJan 13, 2021 12:48:52 IST

Lenovo has unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever - ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and ThinkPad X12 Detachable at the CES 2021. The company has also announced two redesigned laptops - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. In addition to this, Lenovo introduced the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses at the event. According to a statement by Lenovo, the ThinkReality A3 is a part of comprehensive digital solutions offering to help transform business and bring smarter technology people.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

The ultra-slim ThinkPad is merely 11 mm thin and sports a 13.5-inch low power display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop comes along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker system. The device is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor up to Core i7 vPro.

As for connectivity, Lenovo said that ThinkPad X1 models include 5G-ready options that will enable faster Wireless WAN (WWAN) connection speeds.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available for order in the United States later in January 2021 with starting price of $1,899.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

The all-new Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable offers the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet. The display of the gadget is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard seamless transition between modes.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable will also be available in the US later this month. Prices are expected to start from $1,149.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 9 and Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 6

Lenovo has redesigned ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 and they now come with an all-new 16:10 aspect ratio display with low blue light feature. There is fingerprint reader on the power button and the new ComputerVision Experience (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor that enhances security and makes the devices easy to use.

Both the laptops have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System. The devices will be available for sale in the US from February 2021. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is expected to be available at starting price from $1,429, while the price of ThinkPad X1 Yoga will start from $1,569.

Lenovo has also announced ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks. The new docks allow silent detection, download and install of firmware updates. The Smart Docks, on the other hand, are powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere.

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

