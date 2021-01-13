Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Lenovo Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5 Pro, Legion 5 gaming laptops announced

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with a 16-inch 165Hz IPS display along with Lenovo AI Engine, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management and more.


FP TrendingJan 13, 2021 17:45:46 IST

Lenovo has announced four new models in its acclaimed Legion line-up at CES 2021. These include the Lenovo Legion 7 (16-inch AMD), the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (15-inch AMD), the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16-inch AMD), and the Lenovo Legion 5 (15-inch and 17-inch AMD). According to a release by Lenovo, all four models will be available from February and are packed with features suited for laptop gaming.

Lenovo Legion 7

The laptop sports the latest mobile processors for PC gamers - up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs. The device comes with the new 16-inch screen, 165Hz IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution, NVIDIA® G-SYNC, 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 11 percent more screen estate and Dolby Vision.

It also has a Lenovo Legion AI engine and Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, which features innovative soft-landing switches that deliver deeper strokes. The device also has Coldfront 3.0 thermal management system. One can instantly control the fan speed and voltage by pressing the Function + Q keys. The laptop also offers a 720p integrated webcam with E-shutter which allows users to cut off power to the webcam and prevent camera hacking. It comes with a month's trial of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

The laptop comes with AMD's latest processors. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs. Its key features include a 15.6-inch IPS display with Dolby Vision, Lenovo AI Engine and Coldfornt 3.0 thermal management system.

It also has Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, Nahimic Audio, Type C Power Delivery charging, Fingerprint reader, Webcam with physical shutter, Lenovo Vantage software and a month trial of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Somewhat similar to the Legion 7, it is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

The laptop comes with 16 inches screen with 165Hz IPS display along with Lenovo AI Engine, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management, Legion TreStrike Keyboard, Nahimic Audio and Type C Power Delivery charging.

It too has an E-shutter webcam, Lenovo Vantage software, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and one month trial of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion 5

Available in two hues -- Phanto mBlue and Stingray White, it is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. Its top features include 15.6 inches screen with a 165Hz IPS display, Lenovo AI Engine, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management, Nahimic Audio, Type C Power Delivery charging, E shutter webcam, Lenovo Vantage software, Intel WiFi 6 and one month trial of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo also launched the Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station that has an always-on charging capability as well as the Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset and a Qi-enabled base that charges compatible smartphones (up to 10W output) and other supported devices such as wireless gaming mice.

