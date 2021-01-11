Monday, January 11, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkReality A3 AR glasses with 1080p displays that let you work on multiple screens simultaneously

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021.


FP TrendingJan 11, 2021 13:43:48 IST

Lenovo introduced the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. According to a statement by Lenovo, the ThinkReality A3 is a part of comprehensive digital solutions offering to help transform business and bring smarter technology people. Lenovo tweeted about the device, writing, “Versatile, portable, and comfortable. Introducing the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 — The most versatile smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise with #Snapdragon XR1.” With an increase in distributed workforce and hybrid work models, businesses around the world are looking to adopt new technology for smart collaboration, efficiency and lower downtimes.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3

According to Lenovo, the ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola Smartphones via a USB-C cable. The ThinkReality A3 fits like sunglasses and can be improved with industrial frame options for safer and long-lasting use. The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform for high-quality performance. The device also features stereoscopic 1080p displays and sports an 8 MP RGB camera providing 1080p video for remote expert use.

Speaking about the device, Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group stated that the A3 is a next-gen augmented reality solution and enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are.

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021.

The PC Edition of the ThinkReality A3 tethers to a laptop or mobile workstation, while the ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments.

