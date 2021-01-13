FP Trending

Kotozna Inc, a Tokyo-based communication tech startup, showcased Kotozona In-room at the CES 2021. The web tool is an instant translation system that will allow the hotel staff to interact with their guests in real-time while each is typing and reading in their own language. Kotozna In-room is capable of translating 109 languages. The company claims that the system serves as a powerful tool for lodging business with limited staffing and human resources. It provides quality multilingual and contactless guest services which have become the norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gadget also has a visual message board that enables businesses to keep track of their interactions with guests. It can be used for both live chatting and automatic bot-chat.

Kotozna In-room has customisable menu with 10 themes and 60 service items to choose from. It also has the ability to access various existing translation engines and allows users to request another translation when the message is hard to understand in the first attempt.

Hospitality sector including hotels and inns can start using Kotozna In-room at no upfront cost as it launches on the web browser of smartphones and tablets by just scanning a QR code. The system can also be used as a platform that also provides information on offer coupons, sightseeing information and numerous other services.

Kotozna In-room is developed by Kotozna Inc in collaboration with Japan's largest travel agency JTB Corporation.

Kotozna CEO and Co-founder Genri Goto said that the Kotozna In-room allows hospitality business to provide guest services safely and efficiently while boosting their bottom lines.

Goto added that Kotoxna In-room enables highly accurate translations to prevent miscommunication and helps hotels and inns understand the needs of guests in general.

"We believe this novel contactless interaction tool is a game changer for the industry," Goto said.

