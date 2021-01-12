FP Trending

Intel has highlighted its next-gen Alder Lake chips designed for desktop and mobile processing at CES 2021. According to Intel, the Alder Lake processors are its most power-scalable system-on-chip. Speaking at the event, Intel Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant said that Intel's bold ambition is to advance computing and enrich the lives of every person on earth. He went on to add that only Intel has the unmatched assets, scale and ecosystem partnerships to deliver the new, real-world experiences that people demand.

Touted as a surprise, Bryant revealed that the next generation processor, code named Alder Lake, is coming in the second half of 2021. According to him, the processor is a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture as it combines high performance cores and high efficiency cores into a single product for the first time.

According to a report in WCCTech, Alder Lake will be Intel's first processor which is built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing. The report further cited Bryant as saying that the Alder Lake CPUs will be based on two brand new core architectures from Intel. Of these, one will focus on high-performance while the other on high efficiency.

The report further mentioned that the Alder Lake CPUs will come with standard high-performance 'Cove' cores and smaller but efficient 'Atom' cores. While the methodology has been incorporated on smartphones for a while now, this will be the first time it is seen in a high-performance segment.