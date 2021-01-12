FP Trending

HP has announced two new additions for its Dragon convertible laptop series – HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max at the CES 2021. Both the laptops are lightweight and are powered with Intel 11th Gen processors. The latest HP laptops can convert into a tablet and sport 13.3-inch screens. As per a report by GSM Arena, the HP Elite Dragonfly Max features a 1080 pixel display. It has a 5 MP web camera with IR sensor. The gadget has four-array microphones and also comes with the option to disable the webcam completely. The laptop comes with Intel 11th Gen i5 and i7 options.

On the other hand, the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 comes with the option of an Intel 11th Gen i3, i5 or i7. Both the laptops are available with 32 GB RAM and 2TB of M.2 SSD storage. They also have a USB-C 3.1 charging port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 as well as one HDML 1.b port.

Both HP Elite Dragonfly GE and HP Elite Dragonfly Max will be available for sale later this month. The price of the gadgets is not yet known. As per the report, HP has also announced HP Elite Wireless Earbuds that offer personalised audio tuning, active noise cancellation and sound situation presets. It can connect easily, switching between devices through their Window 10, iOS or Android app. The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be available in the market from April this year.

A report by CNET said that HP has also announced Elite Folio with an AES pen stored above the keyboard. The device is powered by a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform. The laptop is expected will be available in February this year.

HP has also announced EliteBook 840 G8 Aero, a business laptop that features 14-inch display. It has 11th gen Inter Core processors, built-in Tile tracking and optional 5G wireless. The device has three mics. It is expected to be available for sale in the month of March.

HP Envy 14 has also been announced by the company at CES 2021. It sports 14-inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display. The laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max Q discrete graphics. It is expected to be available later this month.