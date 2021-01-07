FP Trending

Dell is introducing three new monitors through the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE) and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) created especially for video conferencing. According to a statement by Sean Chen, VP, Commercial Displays, Marketing, one can now instantly join meetings with a one-touch dedicated Microsoft Teams button. The devices also have a pop-up 5 MP IR camera, dual 5W integrated speakers and noise-canceling microphone that allow users to collaborate with video and audio clarity.

Users will also get more secured and convenient login experience with facial recognition sign-in with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with the help of Microsoft Cortana.

Dell has also introduced the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor, which is the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD resolution monitor. According to the statement by the company, the monitor offers wide colour coverage and colour performance while helping to optimise eye comfort with ComfortView Plus. Users can charge their PC with up to 90W power charging thanks to Thunderbolt 3 and enable fast data transfer with super speed USB 10Gbps3 and ethernet connection with RJ45.

The other monitors released by the company are the Dell 65 / 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitors. The devices have 20-point InGlass Touch that enables multiple users to simultaneously write or draw in real-time with virtually zero lag.

Dell has also introduced the Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse (MS7421W), a rechargeable mouse with a battery life that lasts up to six months on a full charge. The company has also introduced a Dell Premier Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo as well as a Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter.

While the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor and Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor will be available from 18 January, the Dell 24/ 27/ 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors will be available from 16 February. The Dell 65 and 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitor, Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 USB-C Hub Monitors Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 Monitors will be available from 30 March.

Apart from these, the Dell Premier Wireless Rechargeable Mouse and the Dell Premier Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse will be available in India from 18 March and the Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter will be available from 28 January.