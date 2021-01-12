FP Trending

Dell launched its ultrawide curved monitor the UltraSharp 40 at the CES 2021. The 40K curved WUHD monitor is the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor to offer 5120 × 2160 resolution or 5K2K (WUHD). This monitor was part of a series of displays featured by Dell at the prestigious annual event. UltraSharp 40 or "U4021QW" comes with an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9 thus more viewing space than normal monitors. Its pixel resolution of 5120 × 2160 takes it to the level of a typical 4K screen but more accurately, it is around 140 pixels per inch (PPI). Thus, Dell is marketing the product for those who want higher resolution on a wider screen.

The monitor for Mac users comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port that has been built-in. Also, this port will help connect the monitor with any other compatible Mac device using a single cable. The port can be used to charge a MacBook Pro with up to 90W of pass-through charging too. Other than this, the Ultrasharp 40 comes with a plethora of connectivity options.

As MacRumours points out, the monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and three 10 Gbps USB-A ports. Also, one 15 W USB-C port and a 10 Gbps USB-A port are present on the bottom of the monitor for quick access. Other than these, a USB Type-B upstream port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone/ audio jack can be also found. The headphone jack is situated on the back of the monitor.

With a relatively average peak brightness of 300 nits, the monitor features a 10-bit display. The firm is yet to specify whether the monitor will have HDR support but the product does have quick 5 ms response time, KVM functionality, a 60Hz refresh rate, 2500 R curvature alongwith integrated 9W speakers