Friday, January 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2021: Acer unveils its first AMD-powered Chromebook Spin 514 and 16 GB RAM

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sports a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees.


FP TrendingJan 08, 2021 17:11:59 IST

Acer has on Friday (8 January) released its first Chromebook named Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics. The Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 is available with 16 GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256 GB storage. The company has also unveiled a business version of Chromebook Spin 514. Both the variants feature 14-inch full HD touch IPS display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. It has slim 6.1 mm side bezels that give the gadget a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.

CES 2021: Acer unveils its first AMD-powered Chromebook Spin 514 and 16 GB RAM

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sports a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, letting the device’s touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting, or typing in a variety of spaces and environments. Acer claims that Chromebook Spin 514 delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The device weighs a mere 1.55 kg and is 17.35 mm thin, making it convenient to be carried anywhere. The Chromebook Spin 514 has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging.

The laptop also comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a microSD card reader. Acer said that select models of the latest Chromebook also feature an HDMI port for conveniently connecting to projectors during meetings and classes 7.

Acer says Chromebook delivers “military-grade durability” and has a reinforced metal chassis that resists dents, dings, and corrosion. It can withstand up to 60 kg of downward force. The Chromebook Spin 514 supports apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

The laptop will be available in three colours - Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available at a starting price of $479 (approx Rs 35,000) in North America from February, and in EMEA in March 2021 starting at €529 (Rs 44,000).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $749 (approx Rs 54,000); and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at €799 (approx Rs 71,000).

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Acer Liquid Gets Eclair With No Signs of Froyo

Jul 13, 2010
Acer Liquid Gets Eclair With No Signs of Froyo
Acer Updates Aspire TimelineX Series with New Processor Options

Acer Updates Aspire TimelineX Series with New Processor Options

Sep 27, 2010
Acer Launches Two New Netbooks

Acer Launches Two New Netbooks

May 19, 2009
Acer 6920G

Acer 6920G

Apr 28, 2008
Acer Passes Dell as Global PC Shipments Rise

Acer Passes Dell as Global PC Shipments Rise

Oct 15, 2009
Acer's Free Broadband Offer to Last till Jan 5th

Acer's Free Broadband Offer to Last till Jan 5th

Dec 29, 2009

science

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Biotic Annihilation

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Jan 07, 2021
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021