Acer has on Friday (8 January) released its first Chromebook named Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics. The Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 is available with 16 GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256 GB storage. The company has also unveiled a business version of Chromebook Spin 514. Both the variants feature 14-inch full HD touch IPS display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. It has slim 6.1 mm side bezels that give the gadget a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sports a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, letting the device’s touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting, or typing in a variety of spaces and environments. Acer claims that Chromebook Spin 514 delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The device weighs a mere 1.55 kg and is 17.35 mm thin, making it convenient to be carried anywhere. The Chromebook Spin 514 has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging.

The laptop also comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a microSD card reader. Acer said that select models of the latest Chromebook also feature an HDMI port for conveniently connecting to projectors during meetings and classes 7.

Acer says Chromebook delivers “military-grade durability” and has a reinforced metal chassis that resists dents, dings, and corrosion. It can withstand up to 60 kg of downward force. The Chromebook Spin 514 supports apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

The laptop will be available in three colours - Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available at a starting price of $479 (approx Rs 35,000) in North America from February, and in EMEA in March 2021 starting at €529 (Rs 44,000).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $749 (approx Rs 54,000); and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at €799 (approx Rs 71,000).