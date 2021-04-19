Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

CERT-In has advised WhatsApp users to update to the latest version to counter the vulnerability threat.


tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2021 10:37:24 IST

The Indian cyber security agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to breach of sensitive information. A "high" severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, said the vulnerability has been detected in software that has "WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32."

The CERT-In is the national technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system," the advisory said.

CERT-In warns against multiple vulnerabilities in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

Image: Pixabay

Describing the risk in detail, it said that these vulnerabilities "exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration issue and missing bounds check within the audio decoding pipeline."

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system," it said.

The advisory added that users of the app should update the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play store or iOS App Store to counter the vulnerability threat.

In November 2020, CERT-In had issued a similar warning to WhatsApp users, alerting them of two major vulnerabilities, namely improper access control and user-after-free vulnerability.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

