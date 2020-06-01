Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
CERT-In issues advisory for Android users, says those not on latest version are at risk of being spied on

CERT-In says successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow attackers to gain access to a user's login credentials, SMS, photos, and phone conversations.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 17:56:27 IST

The Computer Emergency Response Team -India (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Android users in the country. The body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has stated that everyone who is using devices that are not running the latest version of the Android operating system (Android 10) are at risk of being spied on.

Stating that systems affected are Android OS versions prior to 10.0, CERT-In has said:

An Elevation of Privilege vulnerability named ‘StrandHogg 2.0’ has been reported in the Google Android due to confused deputy flaw in the ‘startActivities()’ of ‘ActivityStartController.java’ which allow the attacker to hijack any app on an infected device. A local attacker could exploit this vulnerability by installing a malicious app on a device which can hide behind legitimate apps.

According to CERT-In, successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow attackers to gain access to a victim's login credentials, SMS, photos, and phone conversations.

It mentions that the vulnerability could also allow attackers to spy on the user through the phone's microphone and camera and also track GPS location details.

CERT advises Android users to install updates and patches that have been recently issued. It has urged users to not download and install applications from untrusted sources and ensure to turn off the 'Unknown Source' option in the Security-Settings page.

Last month, CERT-In had issued a caution saying a mobile banking malware called "EventBot", which steals personal financial information, may affect Android phone users in India. According to the cyber-security agency, the Trojan virus may, "masquerade as a legitimate application such as Microsoft Word, Adobe flash and others using third-party application downloading sites to infiltrate into victim device."

