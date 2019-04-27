Saturday, April 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Central Intelligence Agency makes its debut on Instagram, but should you follow them?

Many would wonder why an agency like the CIA needs to be on social media?

Asian News InternationalApr 27, 2019 11:47:15 IST

"I spy with my little eye," that's how the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) made its debut on Instagram with a picture of a seemingly ordinary work desk.

Central Intelligence Agency makes its debut on Instagram, but should you follow them?

Instagram.

Many would wonder why an agency like the CIA needs to be on social media; isn't their job to be in stealth mode? Well, it seems in a bid for 'transparency', the top spy agency has made its debut on the current favourite social media platform that is ironically owned by Facebook.


View this post on Instagram

I spy with my little eye...

A post shared by Central Intelligence Agency (@cia) on

Before you jump the gun, the CIA won't be sharing selfies of good-looking agents, nor there will be any clues to secret locations.

Through Instagram, the agency expects to also hire new recruits. At the time of writing, the official @cia account has 20.2K followers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video


also see

Instagram

Instagram has launched new quiz stickers for Stories: Here's how to use them

Apr 25, 2019
Instagram has launched new quiz stickers for Stories: Here's how to use them
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Apr 14, 2019
Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text on its servers

Instagram

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text on its servers

Apr 19, 2019
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp operational again after outages worldwide

Instagram

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp operational again after outages worldwide

Apr 15, 2019
Instagram could be testing a feature which hides the 'likes' count on photos

INstagram

Instagram could be testing a feature which hides the 'likes' count on photos

Apr 19, 2019
US intelligence authority claims Huawei is funded by Chinese state security

Huawei

US intelligence authority claims Huawei is funded by Chinese state security

Apr 21, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019