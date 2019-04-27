Asian News International

"I spy with my little eye," that's how the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) made its debut on Instagram with a picture of a seemingly ordinary work desk.

Many would wonder why an agency like the CIA needs to be on social media; isn't their job to be in stealth mode? Well, it seems in a bid for 'transparency', the top spy agency has made its debut on the current favourite social media platform that is ironically owned by Facebook.

Before you jump the gun, the CIA won't be sharing selfies of good-looking agents, nor there will be any clues to secret locations.

Through Instagram, the agency expects to also hire new recruits. At the time of writing, the official @cia account has 20.2K followers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.