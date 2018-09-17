Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 20:17 IST

CBI writes to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook and GSR in data breach case

Cambridge Analytica declared bankruptcy after using personal information of 87 million Facebook users.

The CBI has written to UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research (GSR) and US-based Facebook, seeking information in connection with its probe into allegedly illegally obtaining social networking site data of Indians, sources said on Monday.

The nameplate of political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, is seen in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1C17A29580

The nameplate of political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, is seen in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1C17A29580

According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, the agency has written to the Cambridge Analytica's New York City office, GSR office in UK and Facebook's US office.

The agency's moves comes in the wake of a "Preliminary Enquiry (PE)" it registered against the firms after receiving a reference from the Centre to start a probe into the matter on August 8.

The CBI got the reference from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in July, to investigate the role of Cambridge Analytica.

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on July 26 had also told Parliament that the government has ordered the CBI to probe and find out if the British company had violated Indian laws.

Cambridge Analytica — a company owned by the hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer — declared bankruptcy this year following allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election.

The firm is accused of mining personal information without authorisation in early 2014, to build a system that could profile individual US voters, in order to target them with personalised political advertisements.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Facebook

Facebook researcher infamous for the Cambridge Analytica data leak quits: Report

Sep 07, 2018

Global Mobility Summit

Online platforms can't abuse data to impact free choice in India: IT Minister

Sep 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi says one-nation-one-poll doctrine not being forced but there should be a debate

Sep 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to establish Orissa HC benches in western, southern regions of state

Sep 05, 2018

Data Localisation

Sundar Pichai's letter to RS Prasad hints why data localisation isn't feasible

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Raj Thackeray targets BJP over fuel price hike, says Narendra Modi govt worse than previous UPA regime

Sep 10, 2018

science

AI in Healthcare

Intel's aiming to bring new levels of efficiency to healthcare tech using AI

Sep 17, 2018

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 likely to be launched on 3 January 2019 says ISRO chief K Sivan

Sep 17, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

India's PSLV rocket successfully puts into orbit two UK satellites NovaSAR, S1-4

Sep 17, 2018