Caviar launches AirPods Max Gold Edition, priced close to Rs 80 lakh: All you need to know

These headphones are plated with pure gold and are priced at $108,000 (approx Rs 79,43,253).


FP TrendingDec 31, 2020 18:53:13 IST

Apple released the AirPods Max headphones earlier this month and now, people might be able to get their hands on a pair of AirPods max headphones made of pure gold. Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury, high-end variants of popular tech gadgets recently announced it will be releasing custom AirPods Max that are plated with pure gold. They have priced the device at $108,000 (approx Rs 79,43,253) and will release it sometime in 2021. As per a report in MacRumors, the custom AirPods will be available in black and white and each colour offered in a single piece worldwide, hinting at its exclusivity.

AirPods Max Gold Edition. Image: Caviar

The report further cites Caviar in stating that the pure gold design looks elegant, highlighting the status of the owners and their taste.

According to Caviar, the device is made of 750 gold and white crocodile leather, adding, "It is impossible to look away from this innovative and splendid device created for those who value their uniqueness and want to always be on top."

As per earlier reports, the Apple AirPods Max requires Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later. The AirPods Max use one-tap setup that uses automatic pairing with all devices signed in to a user's iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

