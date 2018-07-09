Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 16:59 IST

Cat does the most feline thing and steals show during a serious TV interview

The best part though, while the cat moves over his shoulders, the professor remains unfazed throughout!

Even if you are a dog person, this is going to crack you up.

In a recent (and very serious) political TV interview, a cat did the most feline thing ever and is now stealing hearts of social media users.

In an interview being conducted by journalist Rudy Bouma, we see political scientist Jerzy Targalski answering some serious business, when we suddenly see a ginger cat, jump on the professor’s shoulder (while he was talking with the video rolling, like nothing awkward had happened).

And before you know it, we see the cat (name’s Lizio BTW) smartly securing its position around the professor’s head looking around the room, curling its tail on his face. While the feline is adding all the humour to the video itself, what makes it more comical is how Targalski sits there, unfazed by his cat climbing all over his face, and continues to answer the questions in a very serious tone. This video was shared by Rudy Bouma on Twitter who like others was impressed by how unruffled the political scientist was. After being posted on Saturday, 7 July, the video has since gone viral and already has close to 2.5 lakh views.

This definitely left Twitterati in splits. Many other cat owners shared their photos and said they could totally relate to this.

