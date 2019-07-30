ReutersJul 30, 2019 06:06:05 IST
(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp
The incident also affected about 6 million people in Canada.
Capital said it identified the hack on July 19 and the individual responsible has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The hacker did not gain access to any credit card account numbers and over 99% of social security numbers were not compromised, Capital One said.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
