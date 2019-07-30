Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
Capital One: hacker gained access to personal information of over 100 million Americans

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp said on Monday the personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of about 100 million individuals in the United States were obtained by a hacker who has now been arrested. The incident also affected about 6 million people in Canada. Capital said it identified the hack on July 19 and the individual responsible has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation


ReutersJul 30, 2019 06:06:05 IST

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp said on Monday the personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of about 100 million individuals in the United States were obtained by a hacker who has now been arrested.

The incident also affected about 6 million people in Canada.

Capital said it identified the hack on July 19 and the individual responsible has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The hacker did not gain access to any credit card account numbers and over 99% of social security numbers were not compromised, Capital One said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

