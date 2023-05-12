Friday, May 12, 2023Back to
Canon launches Powershot V10, its first camera designed specifically for vlogging; check details here

Canon has introduced a pocket-sized, dedicated vlogging camera, the Canon PowerShot V10. The Canon V10 has been designed mainly for creators on YouTube, Instagram and platforms like TikTok, and is priced at Rs 40,000


Mehul Reuben Das

Canon recently unveiled the PowerShot V10, a sleek and portable camera specifically tailored for smartphone users who prioritize video recording. This compact and fashionable camera combines Canon’s advanced imaging technologies with a slim, user-friendly design, delivering seamless and superior-quality footage.

Canon is making a bold move in its attempt to revive the compact camera segment, which some consider to be outdated. The focus of their latest release, the PowerShot V10, is aimed squarely at content creators and vloggers.

This camera stands out with its array of features, including three microphones, a flip display, a retractable stand, a 1-inch CMOS sensor, and the ability to record in 4K resolution. The launch of the Canon PowerShot V10 in India brings an exciting new option to the market, catering specifically to the needs of content creators and vloggers.

Canon Powershot V10: Features and specification
The Canon PowerShot V10 is a remarkably compact camera, measuring just 63.4mm x 90.0mm x 34.3mm and weighing only 211 grams. Its design, reminiscent of the flip video cameras of the past, features a flip display and a retractable stand. This compact size makes it an ideal choice for content creators and vloggers. Regardless of whether users create long-format or short-format content, the PowerShot V10 caters to all types of creators.

Equipped with a one-inch-type sensor and a fixed 19mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, the camera offers 13.3MP effective pixels for movie recording and 15.1MP effective pixels for still images. It is capable of capturing impressive 4K videos at up to 30 fps and produces stunning, low-noise footage with vibrant colours, thanks to its high-quality lens.

The camera has many features such as face tracking autofocus, specified frame autofocus, a movie digital image stabilizer, and the ability to record videos for up to one hour. Additionally, there is a built-in large-diameter three-element microphone that offers noise cancellation, ensuring clear and high-quality audio.

Canon has included 14 colour filters, a Movie Auto ND filter, and 14 aspect ratio markers in the PowerShot V10, providing users with creative options for their videos. The camera also supports direct live streaming to Facebook or YouTube via the Camera Connect app, allowing for convenient and hassle-free sharing of content. The same app enables the seamless transfer of videos and still images from the camera to a smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the Canon PowerShot V10 offers Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth LE 4.2, HDMI Micro, a 3.5mm stereo mini jack, and a single card slot. It features a USB Type-C port for charging, which also doubles as a plug-and-play USB connection to utilize the camera as a portable web camera.

Canon Powershot V10: Price in India
The PowerShot V10 has been officially launched in India with a price tag of Rs 39,995. Although the camera has been launched, it will be available for purchase starting in June 2023. Interested buyers can find the camera at Canon stores as well as various offline and online retailers. Canon is offering the PowerShot V10 in a stylish black and silver colour option.

