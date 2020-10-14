FP Trending

Canon launched a new mirrorless camera, the EOS M50 Mark II, in the Indian market on Wednesday. The camera is aimed at capturing dynamic, fast-moving images and visuals with ease. The successor of the popular Canon EOS M50 comes with Eye Detection AF that enables the camera to detect and focus on a subject’s eye even when the person is far away. This feature can be especially used while capturing full body shots or during the more common upper body portrait shot.

It is priced at Rs 58,995 and will be available for purchase starting from December.

This device will let users stream directly from the camera without using a streaming unit, according to a press release by the company.

The camera is powered by a DIGIC 8 image processor and provides 24.1 megapixels. The EOS M50 Mark II uses Dual Pixel CMOS AF focus method and offers ISO in between 100 to 25,600. This can be expanded to H (ISO 51,200). The latest model will support eye detection AF, touch and drag AF as well as tap to select subject features. With the max shutter speed of 1/4000 seconds, the latest Canon product has a LCD monitor with 1.04 million dot Vari-angle.

The EOS M50 Mark II also supports movie digital zoom (approximately 3 to 10x zoom) at the central part of the screen during shooting and has a continuous shooting speed of up to 7.4 frames per second.

The dimensions of the device are 116.3 × 88.1 × 58.7 mm and the black model weighs 387 grams. On the other hand, the white model is one gram heavier. This weight includes the battery pack and card.

Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “We are delighted to launch EOS M50 Mark II, the mirrorless camera that helps you master the art of both stills and video. The camera is packed with a wide range of features that are sure to augment your movie shooting experience manifolds.”

“Over the past few years, Vlogging has emerged as a new form of content creation and it is gaining popularity and becoming a new trend too. Keeping the same in mind, we have launched the multifaceted EOS M50 Mark II,” said C Sukumaran, Director of Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products.