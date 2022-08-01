Monday, August 01, 2022Back to
Canon India unveils EOS R10 mirrorless camera focussing on content creators and vloggers

Just like their major rivals, Canon is also gearing their latest offering in their mirrorless series, the EOS R10 towards content creators and vloggers. The camera comes with a ton of features that, Canon claim, makes it ideal for vloggers and content creators.


Mehul Reuben DasAug 01, 2022 17:07:40 IST

Canon recently unveiled their latest camera in their mirrorless lineup, the EOS R series, officially in India. Called the EOS R10, the new APS-C sensor camera has been aimed toward vloggers and content creators.

The digital imaging company also organised an experiential event and workshops for budding vloggers and content creators, and discussed various aspects that go into vlogging and content creation, and how can one better monetise their online businesses.

Speaking at the event, Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, of Canon India, said, “At Canon, we lay great impetus on the growth of photography and videography culture through our innovative product line-up and customer-centric market activations. We are extremely elated to unveil the latest EOS R10, the perfect companion for content creators and further bring forth initiatives that can help their career grow manifold.”

He further added, “With the EOS R10, we aim to meet the diverse needs of content creators while serving as an affordable entry-point into Canon’s EOS R system mirrorless technology. Compact and powerful, the Canon EOS R10 is best suited for content creators to find their story and narrate it in unique ways through everyday vlogs, reels and shoot in any given environment.”

The camera, despite its small form factor, comes loaded with some seriously cool features that come in handy in quick content creation. The EOS R10 comes equipped with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor which has a crop factor of 1.6x. The sensor has a wide ISO speed range of 100 to 32000, which gives it great low light performance with minimum noise and grain.

The EOS R10 inherits its focusing abilities from the full-frame EOS R3 and has the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Autofocusing system. Basically, the R10 has the ability to differentiate elements within the frame and determine which subject to track. The EOS R10 can recognise people, vehicles and animals – such as cats, dogs and birds – tracking them as they move anywhere in the frame.

The EOS R10 also comes with a 3-inch vari-angle articulating touch display that lets you select the point of focus while shooting videos just by touching the screen. Speaking of videos, the R10 is capable of shooting uncropped 4K UHD videos which are processed from rich 6K RGB data. Moreover, it can shoot 4K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 120fps, which allows users to create some really smooth cinematic shots.

The EOS R10 also comes with a ton of neat features like In-Camera Panorama which stitches up to 200 shots or photos to create one large composite panoramic image. It also comes with an in-camera Focus Bracketing feature, that lets users stitch together up to 999 exposures with different focal points into 1 super sharp image. Features like these come especially in handy when creators would like to highlight a certain place or a certain product.

The EOS R10 has been priced at Rs 80,995 for the body only and at Rs 1,17,995 for the body and RF-S18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens combo.

