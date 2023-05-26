Mehul Reuben Das

Canon has recently introduced the EOS R100 mirrorless camera and the RF 28mm F2.8 STM lens in India. The EOS R100 is positioned as Canon’s most compact, lightweight, and affordable camera within the EOS R system.

It fills the gap in the entry-level segment of the market and offers a simplified design reminiscent of Canon’s previous EOS Digital Rebel bodies. Notably, features such as the flip-out touch screen, extensive rear buttons, and high-speed burst modes have been omitted from this camera model.

In addition to the camera announcement, Canon has also unveiled the RF 28mm F/2.8 pancake lens. With a retractable design, this lens measures less than 2.5cm when collapsed and weighs around 120g, earning its nickname as a “pancake” lens. Its slim and lightweight form factor makes it highly portable and ideal for photographers who are frequently on the move.

Canon EOS R100 unveiled in India: Specifications and features

Weighing just 356 grams, the EOS R100 is Canon’s compact and easily portable full-frame camera option. It features a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor coupled with a DIGIC 8 processor, enabling the camera to capture high-resolution stills and video with impressive clarity and detail.

To enhance usability, the camera incorporates a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a 0.39-inch display, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. Additionally, it is equipped with a textured grip that aids in achieving stable shots.

The EOS R100 excels in capturing sharp and crisp footage of moving subjects, thanks to its fast and accurate autofocus system, which includes Eye and Face Detection capabilities. These features enable precise focus on the subject’s eyes and face, ensuring optimal image quality. Furthermore, the camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS) to counteract camera shake and a built-in flash to provide well-lit shots, particularly in challenging low-light conditions.

The EOS R100 boasts a unique feature called Hybrid Auto mode, specifically designed to cater to novice videographers. This mode offers the ability to transform your captured images and clips from a day’s shoot into a cohesive movie. By leveraging the 4K Timelapse Video mode, the camera captures shots of a scene at predefined intervals and seamlessly stitches them together into a high-quality video while preserving all the details.

Furthermore, the camera provides additional video capabilities such as shooting 4K video at 120p, Eye Detection AF for precise focusing, and a Movie Digital IS function to ensure stable footage. The maximum recording time for Normal movies is 29 minutes and 59 seconds, while High Frame Rate movies have a maximum recording time of 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

To enhance convenience and connectivity, the EOS R100 supports the dedicated Canon Camera Connect app for smartphones, allowing seamless integration and control. It also features an SDCard slot for expanded storage and incorporates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, facilitating easy sharing of images and videos.

Beyond standard DSLR and mirrorless camera controls, the EOS R100 offers a Creative Assist mode that enables adjustments to brightness and saturation, providing creative flexibility. Additionally, various creative filters are available to enhance the visual appeal of your captures.

Canon RF 28mm F/2.8 pancake lens: Specifications

The RF28mm f/2.8 STM lens is notable for its three large-diameter plastic-moulded aspherical layouts, which contribute to exceptional image quality. The lens is compatible with both full-frame and APS-C cameras, providing versatility in usage. Weighing merely 120 grams and measuring 2.5cm when retracted, it is a lightweight and highly portable lens that can easily fit in your pocket. Its flat “pancake” design allows you to leave it attached to your camera even when not in use.

With its f/2.8 aperture, the lens offers the advantage of producing beautiful bokeh and facilitating fast-motion handheld shots, making it particularly useful in low-light conditions. The 28mm focal length enables capturing a wide range of scenes, making it suitable for various photography genres, including perspective and portrait photography. When paired with cameras such as the EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II, it excels in capturing expansive cityscapes and landscapes with its wider field of view. Additionally, it can be used to create portrait shots with the subject appearing smaller within the frame, offering a unique perspective.

When used with APS-C cameras like the EOS R50 and EOS R7, the lens provides a standard viewpoint, replicating a 45mm perspective on a full-frame camera. This allows for capturing natural-looking perspectives, making it suitable for half-body portraits and long-distance shots when paired with the EOS R100.

Canon EOS R100 and RF 28mm f/2.8: Price and availability in India

As of now, the official pricing and the sale date for the EOS R100 and the RF 28mm have not been revealed. However, Canon has confirmed that both details will surface in June 2023.

The Canon EOS R100 is expected to land on June 27, but pre-orders are open already at certain outlets.