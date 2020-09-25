Friday, September 25, 2020Back to
Canon EOS C70 camera announced, supports 4K/120P high frame rate recording

Canon also announced the launch of the mount adapter for EOS C70, which will enable the camera to support an extensive lineup of EF lens series


FP TrendingSep 25, 2020 17:08:38 IST

Canon EOS C70 camera has been launched in India today. The camera is the newest addition to the Cinema EOX System and utilises Canon's RF lens mount and supports 4K/120P high frame rate recording. Canon also announced the launch of the mount adapter for EOS C70. The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x (sold separately) will enable the camera to support an extensive lineup of EF lens series. As per Canon, the EOS C70 is the first Cinema EOS System camera to be equipped with an RF mount, which makes it compatible with any of the RF lenses from Canon’s EOS R System.

The Canon Cinema EOS C70 and the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x sales will start in November 2020.

Canon EOS C70

The EOS C70 features a 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor. The camera is able to capture the high-image-quality 4K video in 4:2:2 (10-bit) colour that delivers rich gradation. The camera is also equipped with the DIGIC DV7 image-processing platform. This allows users to record high-frame-rate 4K/120P video to UHS-II standard SD cards. The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x will enable users to record videos at an angle of view close to that of the mounted full-frame lens.

The camera also incorporates Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, which offers even greater performance with the addition of Intelligent Tracking and Recognition System.

Its advanced algorithm works in conjunction with Face Detection AF and further improves focus tracking, even when a subject is looking away from the camera.

It has two mini XLRs, audio control dials, Timecode IN/OUT, full HDMI terminal and the newly designed “Direct Touch Control” function that allows users to change recording settings quickly and directly from the camera’s touchscreen panel.

 

