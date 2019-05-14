Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
Canon announces the EOS 200D II DSLR camera capable of recording 4K video

The latest from Canon comes with a DIGIC 8 processor and a 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 16:46:27 IST

Canon launched the EOS 200D Mark II in India which is the successor to the EOS 200D. It’s powered by a Canon DIGIC 8 imaging processor and a 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor. The camera along with the basic EF-S18-55 IS STM Kit is priced at Rs 52,995 whereas the dual lens kit that additionally includes the EF-S55-250 IS STM double zoom kit is priced at Rs 65,995.

The EOS 200D II is packed in a compact and lightweight body with a set of functions suitable for beginners. It has an ISO range of 100 to 25,600 that is expandable up to 51,200. The Mark II’s Auto Lighting Optimiser makes it easier to capture the colour gradations during a sunrise or sunset. With support for 4K recording, the Movie Digital IS (Image Stabilisation) ensures the footage is sharp.

Beginners will find it easier to navigate through the menu because of the Creative Assist function. Photos at difficult angles are easier to shoot, especially selfies, with the help of the Vari-angle touch screen LCD monitor. With the Eye Detection AF, portrait shots will be easier to shoot.

The camera has a handy one-touch Wi-Fi button to upload them to social media platforms quickly. Several camera settings including shutter speed, self-timer, focus selection and more can be controlled using the Canon Camera Control app. Finally, the camera has built-in Bluetooth connectivity to always stay connected so that all the images can be accessed easily from any smart device.

Both the kits of the Canon EOS 200D II go on sale this week.

