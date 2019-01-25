Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
Canada set to invest CS$40 million for Nokia's research on 5G wireless technology

The funding to Nokia will help understand cybersecurity, how data is routed and optical networks are managed

Reuters Jan 25, 2019 09:01:55 IST

The Canadian government will provide C$40 million ($30 million) in funding to telecom network equipment maker Nokia for research on 5G wireless technology.

Canadian government ot invest $30 million for Nokia's 5G research.Image: Reuters

Canadian government ot invest $30 million for Nokia's 5G research. Image: Reuters

The funding to Finland-based Nokia will help understand how data is routed, how optical networks are managed and cybersecurity, a spokeswoman for the office of minister of Innovation, Science & Economic Development said in an email on Thursday.

The deal will be announced on Friday.

Canada is currently studying the security implications of 5G networks, but unlike some allies has not announced that equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will be excluded.

Ottawa is also locked in a bilateral dispute with China after Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, on a U.S. extradition request.

