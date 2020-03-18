Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Can networks cope with millions working from home? So far, yes

LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Some European telecoms operators reported connectivity problems on Tuesday as millions of people logged on for work at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, driving up data traffic by as much as 30% and testing networks. British carrier O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica , said it had received reports of some customers struggling with its voice network as people hunkered down at home to avoid exposure to the flu-like virus. By mid afternoon, the company said its voice services on its 2G, 3G and 4G networks were returning to normal and apologised to customers.


ReutersMar 18, 2020 00:16:10 IST

Can networks cope with millions working from home? So far, yes

LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Some European telecoms operators reported connectivity problems on Tuesday as millions of people logged on for work at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, driving up data traffic by as much as 30% and testing networks.

British carrier O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica , said it had received reports of some customers struggling with its voice network as people hunkered down at home to avoid exposure to the flu-like virus. By mid afternoon, the company said its voice services on its 2G, 3G and 4G networks were returning to normal and apologised to customers.

Governments from Spain to Austria have imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Germany, Europe's largest economy, has shut schools and restaurants, causing more people to stay at home.

That is leading to increases in data and voice traffic, but also shifts in how people communicate with each other.

Many people, logged on from home, are using their home Wifi networks to make calls to colleagues, friends and relatives. That increases data consumption via fixed-line networks.

At the same time, more calls are being placed over mobile networks rather than data-driven chat services like WhatsApp, as people check in with elderly relatives who are most at risk from coronavirus but less likely to use messaging apps.

'NEW SITUATION, NO TABOO'

Vodafone's German unit said data traffic was quieter during the day but busier in the evening as people, deprived of the opportunity to go out to a bar or to the movies, spent more time on the sofa binge-watching video streaming services.

"Data use on Monday looked more like it does on a Sunday," said spokesman Alexander Leinhos.

Vodafone Germany, Deutsche Telekom , Telefonica Deutschland all said their networks were working well.

"At the moment we are seeing an increase in data traffic," said Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader. "Until now, all our platforms are coping well."

Isolated reports of connectivity problems may also be because people are trying out data-hungry new videoconferencing apps, overloading the servers on which they run, said one German telecoms industry source.

French telecoms group Iliad said it was not seeing network congestion as a result of lockdown measures in France and Italy.

"Our networks are very busy, of course," said Chief Executive Thomas Reynaud.

He added that the company reserved the right to throttle back the bandwidth allocated to video-streaming services like Netflix , YouTube and Facebook , which dominate networks in the evening.

"We're in a new situation, there's no taboo."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Kate Holton, Mathieu Rosemain and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Pravin Char)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers

Mar 03, 2020
India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers
Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Newstracker

Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Mar 03, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

Newstracker

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

Mar 03, 2020
Exclusive: U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling - diplomats

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling - diplomats

Mar 03, 2020
U.S. Senate leader says he hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan vote

Newstracker

U.S. Senate leader says he hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan vote

Mar 03, 2020
Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli election

Newstracker

Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli election

Mar 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020