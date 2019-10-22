tech2 News Staff

Google has announced a Cameos app that would enable celebrities to answer questions that appear frequently on Search. They could post videos of their responses directly to Google Search so that users could get an answer directly from their favourite celebrity. Initially rolled out to iOS, the app is now available for Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, the app takes advantage of the ‘Posts on Google’ format that was earlier meant for brands. It allowed them to post updates and messages to the Knowledge Panel card, that appears in a Google Search, or in Google Discover.

If you happen to be a celebrity reading this, Google will do most of the hard work of searching for questions under three categories including “Most asked by users”, “For the fans”, and “Trending topics”. After selecting the desired category and question, you can post a reply video directly.

Cameos on Google can be directly downloaded from the Play Store. After installing, it asks you to sign-up and complete a form to receive an invite.

