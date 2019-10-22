Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Google’s Cameos allows celebrities and personalities to answer popular questions asked in Google Search.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 18:31:22 IST

Google has announced a Cameos app that would enable celebrities to answer questions that appear frequently on Search. They could post videos of their responses directly to Google Search so that users could get an answer directly from their favourite celebrity. Initially rolled out to iOS, the app is now available for Android.

Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Cameos on Google is now available on Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, the app takes advantage of the ‘Posts on Google’ format that was earlier meant for brands. It allowed them to post updates and messages to the Knowledge Panel card, that appears in a Google Search, or in Google Discover.

If you happen to be a celebrity reading this, Google will do most of the hard work of searching for questions under three categories including “Most asked by users”, “For the fans”, and “Trending topics”. After selecting the desired category and question, you can post a reply video directly.

Cameos on Google can be directly downloaded from the Play Store. After installing, it asks you to sign-up and complete a form to receive an invite.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Oct 11, 2019
Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices
How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Google photos

How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Oct 17, 2019
Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Google

Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Oct 16, 2019
Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau's 218th birthday celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle

Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau's 218th birthday celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Oct 14, 2019
Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Google

Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Oct 18, 2019
Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

Nest Wi-Fi router

Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

Oct 16, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019