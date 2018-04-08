Christopher Wylie’s work is not something that we’re likely to soon forget. Wylie, 28-year old former director of research at Cambridge Analytica (CA’s) released documents to the media describing CA’s and Facebook’s ludicrously lax attitude when it comes to user privacy.

Among the documents was ample evidence that CA used data, acquired from Facebook, to create targeted political campaigns that are likely to have had a significant impact on the 2016 US Presidential Elections.

The documents and subsequent revelations placed the spotlight on the frivolity with which user privacy is treated, a culture where it’s OK, profitable even, to manipulate users’ psyche.

In a self-authored article in The Guardian, Wylie explained why he did what he did, and the actions that he thinks need to be taken to remedy this situation.

A topic that Wylie brings up almost immediately is AggregateIQ (AIQ). AIQ, another consultancy firm that seems to have roots in CA, has also been accused of misusing user data acquired from Facebook.

AIQ is said to have played an instrumental role in the Vote Leave campaign that resulted in Brexit.

In his piece in The Guardian, Wylie makes it quite plain that the foundation of these firms’ business models was provided by Facebook. An allegation that Facebook apparently denied until presented with signed invoices and contracts that said otherwise. “At every step of this story, Facebook has lagged behind the truth,” write Wylie.

Wylie also expressed his disappointment at the way British media handled the news. As he explains, the media “devoted more airtime to alleged ball tampering in Australian cricket than tampering in British democracy.” He states that his intention right now is to simply present the evidence.

This includes:

Proof that Facebook knew that CA had harvested user data. A fact that Facebook denied until presented with documents stating otherwise.

Proof that AIQ and CA had a working relationship. AIQ has denied any involvement in the “exploitation of Facebook data.” AIQ has been suspended from Facebook.

Proof that AIQ built the platform used by CA to target users and that AIQ had access to Facebook user data.

Proof of sharing of campaign data and resources between various UK election campaigns, which is illegal.

Evidence indicative of an attempt to cover up said illegal resource sharing.

Wylie has presented several documents to The Guardian which seem to substantiate these claims. He has also been interrogated at length by various governmental organisations and presented more evidence and information to them.

“It’s about upholding the rule of law,” concludes Wylie.