Britain’s data regulator said on 3 April it will continue investigations after data firm Cambridge Analytica, embroiled in a controversy over its handling of Facebook users’ data, announced its closure.

“We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company,” a spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said in a statement.

“The ICO will continue its civil and criminal investigations and will seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate and necessary even where companies may no longer be operating.

“We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded,” the ICO added.