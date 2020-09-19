Saturday, September 19, 2020Back to
Call of Duty: Warzone could soon be coming to mobile, suggests new Activision job listing

Activision put out a job advertisement for someone to work on “a new AAA mobile FPS” game in the Call of Duty franchise, which has triggered rumours that the game may soon launch on mobile phones


FP TrendingSep 19, 2020 20:08:29 IST

It seems that Call of Duty: Warzone is all set to arrive on mobile devices after a job listing suggesting something on those lines was spotted online.

As per a report in Charlie Intel, the now-removed job listing called Executive Producer, Features stated that the company was looking for “WZM,” which appears to be the codename for Warzone Mobile. As per the report, the job listing added that it is for a new mobile FPS in the Call of Duty Franchsie.

"As Executive Producer, Features you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise," the listing added.

It further stated that the person has to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation.”

The person who is selected needs to learn how to modify Warzone into a mobile experience and understands what aspects of the mode need to be carried over for it. The person should be able to replicate the console experience on mobile thanks to advancements in mobile technology.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Warzone has become one of the most popular games in Activision’s lineup, amassing over 75 million players, since its release in March.

Call of Duty: Mobile already has a Battle Royale mode that offers locations from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops. Releasing Warzone on mobile could allow players to carry over some of the progress they’ve made in the current version.

Meanwhile, Activision is currently planning to release Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this year which will expand Warzone with new weapons, characters and possibly locations.

