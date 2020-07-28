FP Trending

Two popular multiplayer maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are going to make their way to the mobile version of the game soon. The maps Shipment and Terminal were seen on the public test servers, indicating that these might make their way into Call of Duty Mobile in any future update.

The Terminal map, as seen on the test server, is set at an airport and seems the same as the one from Modern Warfare 2. On the other hand, Shipment is the small-sized map best suited for Team Deathmatch mode.

After the release of CoD Mobile in 2019, gamers have enjoyed several maps and modes from games like Call of Duty 4 and Black Ops 2. Now it seems major maps from Modern Warfare are also going to make its way into the main game.

The test server build was released on July 25 for Android users. These are usually uploaded by developers to test any new ideas with a large number of players and get suitable feedback. This is also exciting for players as they get an insight into potential updates and features.

The 1.7 GB file can be downloaded from a Reddit link. The link will be available for the first 20,000 players and it will run till the end of the month.