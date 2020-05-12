Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

California should do whatever's needed to help Tesla reopen car factory - Mnuchin

By Tina Bellon (Reuters) - California should do whatever is necessary to help electric carmaker Tesla Inc reopen its only U.S. vehicle factory, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday


ReutersMay 12, 2020 00:15:57 IST

California should do whatevers needed to help Tesla reopen car factory - Mnuchin

By Tina Bellon

(Reuters) - California should do whatever is necessary to help electric carmaker Tesla Inc reopen its only U.S. vehicle factory, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

Health officials in Alameda County, where the factory is based in Fremont, said on Friday it must remain closed as long as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect.

Tesla on Saturday sued the county, and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened in a tweet to immediately leave the state, where the company is among the largest employers and manufacturers, for Texas or Nevada.

"California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview.

Tesla's lawsuit accused Alameda County of violating California's constitution by defying state Governor Gavin Newsom's orders on Thursday allowing manufacturers to reopen.

Alameda County and the governor's office did not return requests for comment on Monday.

Tesla shares dropped 1.3% to $808 shortly after midday. They had fallen more than 3% premarket after China's Passenger Car Association reported that the company's Model 3 sales in April were down 64% on the month.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil futures open lower in electronic trading

Apr 27, 2020
Oil futures open lower in electronic trading
Asia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing

Newstracker

Asia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing

Apr 27, 2020
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia makes first wheat purchase from overseas farmland investment

Newstracker

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia makes first wheat purchase from overseas farmland investment

Apr 28, 2020
U.S. banks gird for mad grab of another $310 billion in new small business aid

Newstracker

U.S. banks gird for mad grab of another $310 billion in new small business aid

Apr 28, 2020
UK offers 100% state-backed COVID loans to smallest firms

Newstracker

UK offers 100% state-backed COVID loans to smallest firms

Apr 28, 2020
Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'

Newstracker

Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'

Apr 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020