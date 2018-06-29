Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 29 June, 2018 10:35 IST

California passes data privacy bills to give consumers more control over their data

Google executives have warned that the measure could have unintended consequences.

California state lawmakers on Thursday unanimously passed a data privacy bill aimed at giving consumers more control over how companies collect and manage their personal information, a bill that Google parent Alphabet Inc and other big companies have opposed.

Representational image. Pixabay.

Representational image. Pixabay.

Governor Jerry Brown has 12 days to sign the measure into law or veto it, though the legislature can override a veto with two-thirds support. Under the proposal, large companies, such as those with data on more than 50,000 people, would be required starting in 2020 to let consumers view the data they have collected on them, request deletion of data and opt out of having the data sold to third parties.

Each violation would carry a $7,500 fine. The law would apply only in California.

Google executives have warned that the measure could have unintended consequences but have not said what those might be. The Internet Association, which also represents Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have also opposed the bill, as have the California Chamber of Commerce and the Association of National Advertisers.

CTIA, a wireless industry trade group, called on Congress to pass legislation instead. “State-specific laws will stifle American innovation and confuse consumers,” CTIA said.

Ali Bay, the governor’s deputy press secretary, declined to comment.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel could ask Google, Facebook and others to store data locally

Jun 19, 2018

data privacy

Facebook, Google, Microsoft accused of violating GDPR laws with unethical policies

Jun 29, 2018

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp struggles to deal with the deluge of misinformation in India: Report

Jun 25, 2018

Project Aquila

Facebook abandons Project Aquila, its initiative to provide wireless internet via drones

Jun 27, 2018

newstracker

Extremist groups migrating to Google Plus for popularising their propaganda

Jun 17, 2018

science

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018