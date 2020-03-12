Thursday, March 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

California, other states end opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint merger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California and other states which had fought a merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc over concerns about higher prices for consumers and less innovation have agreed to end their opposition. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose state worked with New York and others, said the states would not appeal a loss in a New York federal court in February


ReutersMar 12, 2020 02:15:36 IST

California, other states end opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint merger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California and other states which had fought a merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc over concerns about higher prices for consumers and less innovation have agreed to end their opposition.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose state worked with New York and others, said the states would not appeal a loss in a New York federal court in February.

"Today's settlement locks in new jobs and protections for vulnerable consumers, and it extends access to telecom services for our most underserved and rural communities," Becerra said in a statement.

California, Washington, D.C. and other states that fought the deal will be reimbursed for up to $15 million in litigation costs and receive enforceable commitments on pricing and job protections, Becerra's office said.

The companies agreed to offer all the plans that T-Mobile had in place in February 2019, or better, to residents of the plaintiff states for five years, according to a copy of the signing document which was seen by Reuters.

New T-Mobile has committed to offering residents of the plaintiff states two low-cost plans for at least five years, including one for $25 per month with 5 gigabytes of high-speed data.

The merged company agreed to offer all of T-Mobile and Sprint's retail employees in good standing in the plaintiff states substantially similar employment.

New York had previously said it would not appeal and is not part of this settlement.

The plaintiff states involved in the settlement are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC and Wisconsin.

"While I would have preferred this megamerger not to move forward, I am pleased to have secured significant concessions for Connecticut consumers to lock in rates and protect Connecticut jobs," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

New York had previously said it would not appeal and was not part of this settlement.

The deal still must be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, which is scheduled to make a final decision on April 16.

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission signed off on the merger last year after the companies agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network Corp , and give it access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google defeats conservative nonprofit's YouTube censorship appeal

Feb 27, 2020
Google defeats conservative nonprofit's YouTube censorship appeal
Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads

Newstracker

Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads

Feb 27, 2020
Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Newstracker

Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Feb 27, 2020
Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Newstracker

Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Feb 27, 2020
'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Newstracker

'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Feb 27, 2020
Health officials tell U.S. to prepare for coronavirus, Trump blasts TV channels

Newstracker

Health officials tell U.S. to prepare for coronavirus, Trump blasts TV channels

Feb 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020