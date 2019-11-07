Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
California investigating Facebook, demands subpoenaed documents

ReutersNov 07, 2019 01:15:31 IST

California investigating Facebook, demands subpoenaed documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California is investigating Facebook Inc's disclosure of user data to Cambridge Analytica and other partners, the state revealed on Wednesday in a court filing that demanded that the social media giant respond to its subpoena.

Revelation of the 18-month-old probe is the latest bad news for Facebook, which is already under investigation by 47 U.S. states. Some states, particularly New York and Nebraska, have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data theft and push up advertising prices.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

