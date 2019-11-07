ReutersNov 07, 2019 01:15:31 IST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California is investigating Facebook Inc's
Revelation of the 18-month-old probe is the latest bad news for Facebook, which is already under investigation by 47 U.S. states. Some states, particularly New York and Nebraska, have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data theft and push up advertising prices.
Facebook had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
