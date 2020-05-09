Saturday, May 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

California country official says no 'green light' for Tesla's planned factory reopening

By Tina Bellon and Nathan Frandino (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has not been given permission to resume operations at its vehicle factory in the San Francisco Bay area as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect, a county health official said on Friday.


ReutersMay 09, 2020 03:15:16 IST

California country official says no green light for Teslas planned factory reopening

By Tina Bellon and Nathan Frandino

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has not been given permission to resume operations at its vehicle factory in the San Francisco Bay area as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect, a county health official said on Friday.

The comments came after Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, told employees in an email on Thursday evening that limited production would restart at the factory in Fremont, Tesla's only U.S. vehicle factory, on Friday afternoon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday afternoon said that manufacturers in the state would be allowed to reopen. But Alameda County, where the factory is located, is scheduled to remain shut until the end of May.

Erica Pan, a health officer for Alameda County, on Friday said Tesla has not been allowed to resume operations.

"We have not given the green light," Pan said. "We have been working with them...but no, we have not said that we think that it is appropriate for them to move forward."

Pan, who was speaking during a virtual townhall with the mayor of the city of Alameda, did not say whether health officials would intervene.

Calling Tesla a "very hot topic," Pan said the health department has had many discussions with the company and recommended that Tesla wait at least another week to monitor infection rates and discuss safe ways to resume production.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manufacturing operations in the Alameda County are not allowed to operate regularly, according to the county's order.

Musk has been bluntly criticizing the lockdown and stay-at-home orders, calling them a "serious risk" to U.S. business and tagging them "unconstitutional," saying they would not hold up before the U.S. Supreme Court if challenged.

According to an internal Tesla mail seen by Reuters, starting Friday, limited operation will resume at the Fremont factory with 30% of normal headcount per shift.

"Our Gigafactories in Nevada and New York have also begun limited operations as approved by their respective states," the mail said.

However, Musk said employees who feel uncomfortable coming back to work were not obligated to do so.

California's order from Thursday does not supersede the county plan, Alameda Sheriff's Office spokesman Ray Kelly told Reuters on Thursday.

The Fremont plant shut its operations in mid-March after lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected over 3.8 million people globally.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and Nathan Frandino in San Francisco; additional reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Apr 24, 2020
New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
U.S. core capital goods orders eke out surprise gain

U.S. core capital goods orders eke out surprise gain

Apr 25, 2020
FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

Apr 25, 2020
U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Newstracker

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Apr 25, 2020
Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sources

Newstracker

Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sources

Apr 25, 2020
Boeing-Embraer deal hits new roadblock as deadline nears - sources

Newstracker

Boeing-Embraer deal hits new roadblock as deadline nears - sources

Apr 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020