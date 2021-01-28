Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
CAIT seeks action against Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, others for 'daylight robbery'

CAIT says that platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, are flouting rules, and it demanded immediate action against them.


TechSamvadJan 28, 2021 16:17:17 IST

Traders' body CAIT has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal accusing Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, and various other e-commerce entities for allegedly flouting rules, and demanded immediate action against them. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that Rule 10 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, provides that e-commerce entities have to display details of the manufacturer, 'country of origin' and common/generic name of the product, MRP, and dimensions of the commodity, among others.

"This rule was introduced in June 2017 and provided a transition period of six months, thereby its implementation from 1 January 2018, but even after a lapse of three years, the above rules are not being complied by e-commerce companies prominently by Amazon, Flipkart, etc," Khandelwal said.

Representational image. Reuters

He alleged that similar obligations were imposed on e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) vide guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) on 2 February 2017, but FBOs like Zomato and Swiggy are not complying with the above rules.

"It is a case of daylight robbery of e-commerce entities in India and, therefore, demands immediate action against the erring e-commerce portals and online mechanism providers," CAIT stated.

With inputs from PTI.

