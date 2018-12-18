Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Cabinet approves law amendment for voluntary Aadhaar linking with SIMs, bank account

The Cabinet has approved amendments to the Telegraph Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Press Trust of India Dec 18, 2018 08:48 AM IST

The Cabinet on 17 December approved amending two existing laws to provide legal backing for seeding of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts, sources said.

The Cabinet, headed by prime minister Narendra Modi, approved amendments to the Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

These amendments were made necessary after the Supreme Court in September imposed restrictions on the use of Aadhaar by private companies.

Aadhaar logo

Aadhaar logo

Sources said the two Acts will be amended to provide for voluntary sharing of the 12-digit identification number for obtaining new mobile phone connections and for opening bank accounts.

The Supreme Court had struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act that made seeding of the biometric ID with SIMs and bank accounts mandatory, saying it had no legal backing. To overcome this lacuna, the Telegraph Act is being amended to provide legal backing for the issuance of mobile SIMs through Aadhaar. Similarly, the amendment to the PMLA will give individuals option to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar in the KYC option.

The apex court in a landmark judgment had held constitutional validity of Aadhaar for the distribution of state-sponsored welfare subsidies but ruled that it cannot be made mandatory for opening bank accounts or providing mobile-phone connections. The ruling followed petitions by activists and lawyers citing privacy concerns.

Conceptualised under the previous UPA regime in 2009, under the extraordinary Aadhaar programme provides for giving every resident a biometric ID by assigning a unique 12-digit identification number after collecting their biometric data and photographs. It was envisioned as a cost-saving tool that could improve the delivery of services and subsidies to poor by eliminating bogus beneficiaries and checking diversions.

