BYJU'S Young Genius Is Looking for Young Prodigies from Across India

A News18 Initiative to showcase, recognize and inspire young geniuses across different fields.


FP StudioNov 17, 2020 19:00:44 IST

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word genius? A person of greater intellect? Someone who can cull out insights from seemingly mundane things and apply them for major breakthroughs? Someone who works with a fiery passion and an unshakeable tenacity towards a goal that they believe in?

Or someone who has all of them and with it, has the potential to change the world as we know it?

A genius is someone who with all the above qualities, has the courage to not only think out of the box, but also the capability to break the box and create a new, more advanced one. Their minds work at a different wavelength, their IQs might be on a different level, and the way they see life is unmatched.

When such geniuses are at work, the world moves ahead. So why don’t we take it a step further?

Imagine how far the world would have reached by now, if we had the resources to find such talented young prodigies right from when they were kids, groom them, and expedite their genius by shining the light on their talents at a young age?

That is exactly what BYJU’S Young Genius – A News18 Initiative aims to achieve. Take a look at what it entails:

With this collaboration, BYJU’S, one of the world’s largest edtech companies is aiming to provide a national level platform to young geniuses across the country, to come forth and showcase their talent.

If you know a kid, or have one, who has shown signs of exceptional genius, or is way above the rest of the age group when it comes to any field, be it performing arts, sports, academics or more, this initiative is where you should be getting involved in. It could be in any field or area; all we need are young kids with exceptional achievement and a fiery passion for the field of their choosing.

The initiative called ‘Young Genius’ is the very first brainchild of the news18 network to tell stories of children who are exceptionally highfliers and have shown early signs of being a genius. Once all the entries are in and the shortlisting process is over, the chosen ones will become part of a weekly on-air show.  Selected by the news network’s editorial team from across different fields such as academics, performing arts, technology, sports, business, and so on, the show will focus on shining the light on child prodigies who will become future geniuses.

If this by any means intrigues you and if it reminds you of your child, tell us about your child’s prodigious story by visiting https://www.news18.com/younggenius/ or download the BYJU’S app and visit the ‘Young Genius’ section.

Let the genius of your young ones shine!

#BYJUSYoungGenius

This is a partnered post.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


