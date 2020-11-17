Tuesday, November 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bumble security flaw left users' location data, profile pictures exposed for over six months

Bumble was informed about the flaw in March, however, as of 11 November, only a few issues were found to be mitigated.


tech2 News StaffNov 17, 2020 11:49:43 IST

A security flaw on dating app Bumble has reportedly left location and other profile data of many users for over last six months. This was reported by cybersecurity firm Independent Security Evaluators (ISE), that claims that due to the vulnerability on the platform, "an attacker can dump Bumble’s entire user-base with basic user information and pictures even if the attacker is an unverified user with a locked account." Researchers also found that a vulnerability on the platform allowed attackers to bypass payment on Bumble’s premium features.

Bumble was informed about the flaw in March, however, as of 1 November, none of the issues were patched. Upon retesting on 11 November, only a few issues were found to be mitigated.

Bumble security flaw left users location data, profile pictures exposed for over six months

Bumble

"Bumble is no longer using sequential user ids and has updated its previous encryption scheme. This means that an attacker cannot dump Bumble’s entire user base anymore using the attack as described here. The API request does not provide distance in miles anymore — so tracking location via triangulation is no longer a possibility using this endpoint’s data response," the researchers confirm.

tech2 has also reached out to Bumble to know more about the vulnerability. We are yet to receive a response from the company.

However, the cybersecurity firm found, an attacker can still use the endpoint to obtain information such as Facebook likes, pictures, and other profile information such as dating interests. A locked-out user can still access all this information.

Notably, the researchers make it clear, that after a few issues were mitigated, attackers can now only do this for encrypted IDs they already have.

Considering the other security flaws were recently fixed, Bumble is expected to fix the other security issues soon, as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bumble Fund

Bumble announces a fund aimed at helping female entrepreneurs raise capital

Aug 16, 2018
Bumble announces a fund aimed at helping female entrepreneurs raise capital
The Guysexual’s Brutally Honest Review Of Bumble

Guysexual

The Guysexual’s Brutally Honest Review Of Bumble

Sep 12, 2019
Tinder's parent company files lawsuit against dating app Bumble alleging two patent infringements

NewsTracker

Tinder's parent company files lawsuit against dating app Bumble alleging two patent infringements

Mar 19, 2018
Facebook Dating is live in Canada and Thailand, includes a new 'Second Look' feature

Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating is live in Canada and Thailand, includes a new 'Second Look' feature

Nov 09, 2018
Facebook spotted to be testing a gender inclusive category on its dating app

Facebook Dating

Facebook spotted to be testing a gender inclusive category on its dating app

Oct 27, 2018
Tinder to introduce a new update making it possible for women to only interact with the men they message first

newstracker

Tinder to introduce a new update making it possible for women to only interact with the men they message first

Feb 16, 2018

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020