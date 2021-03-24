Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bumble launches ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative with women safety guide to combat online abuse

Stand for Safety initiative primarily takes forward the zero-tolerance policy for hate, aggression or bullying.


FP TrendingMar 24, 2021 15:27:38 IST

Dating app Bumble has introduced a new ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative, which includes a safety guide for women to keep safe from online abuse. This has been done in collaboration with Safecity, a Red Dot Foundation-owned public safety platform. Bumble allows women to make the first contact with matched male users. The initiative will help women identify, prevent, and fight online abuse. 'Stand for Safety' primarily takes forward the zero-tolerance policy for hate, aggression or bullying.

Bumble launches ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative with women safety guide to combat online abuse

Bumble also updated its terms and conditions with an aim to ban body-shaming.

This comes after a recent survey conducted by Bumble, which suggested that 83 percent of women in India are subjected to online harassment. One out of 3 women experiences it weekly. Additionally, it was found that 70 percent of women feel that online bullying has increased during the coronavirus lockdown period, another negative of the pandemic.

Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble, in a press release, said, “Through Bumble’s Stands for Safety initiative, we hope to equip and empower women in India with crucial information to understand and recognise, prevent and fight digital abuse. We are happy to collaborate with Safecity who has been doing incredible work on creating safer spaces for women worldwide. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to creating safer, healthy relationships on our platform and in our communities.”

Bumble ensures there is a safe environment by allowing women in India to add only the first initial of their names and later change it to the full name once they get comfortable.

Other safety features include the ability to block and report someone easily, a photo verification feature to ensure no one impersonates someone,  and the AI-based Private Detector to notify users of possible nudes being sent to them.

Bumble also updated its terms and conditions with an aim to ban body-shaming.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BuzzPatrol

Harry Potter actor Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, recalls receiving racist attacks from fans after casting

Mar 12, 2021
Harry Potter actor Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, recalls receiving racist attacks from fans after casting
Legality of new rules framed by govt to regulate OTT, social media platforms questioned by parliamentary panel

IT draft rules

Legality of new rules framed by govt to regulate OTT, social media platforms questioned by parliamentary panel

Mar 16, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021