FP Trending

Dating app Bumble has launched the 'I’m vaccinated' badge in India. With the help of this feature, the women-first dating platform will allow its users to share the status of their vaccination on the app. The potential connections will be able to see the badge which will declare whether a person is vaccinated or not.

Speaking about the latest development, VP of Global Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said that 4 in 5 single Indians are excited and hopeful about dating in 2021. However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Bumble has also found that a third are concerned about their safety.

Joshi said that as many as 38 percent of the singles they surveyed in India said that they would not have sex or go on a date with someone who hasn’t been vaccinated for coronavirus.

The VP hopes that with Bumble’s ‘I’m Vaccinated’ badge, users will be able to communicate easily with each other.

The company has also observed that after the vaccination was opened for people above the age of 18 in India, its users started including words like "vaccine" or "vaccinated" in their Bumble profiles.

Previously, Bumble had introduced several features in the app to connect safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a COVID Preferences Centre in the app wherein users can indicate their dating preferences. Users can find the centre by tapping the Profile icon in the app.

Once two profiles match on Bumble, they will be able to see the dating preferences. This will help users in having conversations about shared interests. They could then discuss their expectations about masks and social distance, the kind of dates they want, and the precautions they want their date to take amid the pandemic.