Bumble, Bloom team up to create global complimentary trauma support to sexual assault survivors

Bumble's community will receive up to six therapy sessions and one-to-one chat support with the Bloom team, alongside Bloom’s library of resources.


FP TrendingAug 09, 2021 18:21:50 IST

Bumble has collaborated with Bloom in order to provide complimentary trauma support to members of its global community online, who experience sexual assault or relationship abuse. Bumble’s feedback team will send a code for free access after receiving any report on relationship abuse or sexual assault from the app’s community.

Bumble

Bumble will offer the customised therapy through Bloom’s full-time staff to select Bumble users later this year.

The partnership aims for the app's community to receive up to six therapy sessions and one-to-one chat support with the Bloom team, alongside Bloom’s readily available library of resources. The resource library has been created by survivors and trauma-informed therapists.

On the partnership, Rachel Haas, Vice President of Member Safety at Bumble said, “As someone who has dedicated their life to supporting survivors, I know the enormous impact we can have on a person's healing by providing them with access to the support they need and deserve. We’re proud to partner with Bloom to be the first in the industry to pioneer a trauma-informed and expert-led Survivor Resources Program".

Bumble and Bloom are currently developing a customised curriculum that will be made available in English and Spanish followed by French, Hindi, Arabic, and Urdu languages in 2022. Survivors within the Bumble community can also participate in curriculum designing by filling an anonymous survey.

Bumble will offer the customised therapy through Bloom’s full-time staff to select Bumble users later this year. The user base will gradually expand. Bumble will also release services on Badoo next year.

For the unversed, Chayn-run Bloom is a survivor-led nonprofit organization that addresses gender-based violence through the creation of intersectional e-resources. Chayn has aced a “design with, not for” approach, where the services made for survivors are made by survivors.

